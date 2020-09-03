Nintendo Switch celebrates 35 years of Super Mario

Super Mario 3D World and other classic titles come to the Nintendo Switch to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the franchise

Nintendo is celebrating, Super Mario celebrates 35 years of being in constant evolution and in the taste of several generations of gamers, one of the most important icons in the world of video games and what better way to celebrate it than by bringing classic titles to the console of the company’s next-generation hybrid, the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo decided to bring Super Mario 3D World to the Switch with an upgraded version, in today’s news during a special Mario-themed Nintendo Direct, the developer announced, celebrating the 35th anniversary of the original game.

Originally released for Wii U in 2013, Super Mario 3D World allows us to adventure through platform levels with friends, adding a catsuit that turns characters like Mario and Luigi into climbing felines and scratchers.

As announced today in the Nintendo Direct, the game will arrive on the Switch starting February 12, 2021, along with additional content that Nintendo dubbed Bowser’s Fury, which includes co-op online and from the couch.

On the other hand, Nintendo also announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection composed of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, this compilation called 3D All-Stars includes improvements in the game as well as the game experience and will be Available from September 18, in addition, according to Nintendo, there will be a limited production that will be available until approximately March 31, 2021.

The original Super Mario All-Stars, which includes the super classics Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2, and Super Mario Bros. 3, will be available for purchase from today through from the Nintendo Switch Online digital store, so there’s no time to waste getting these classics.



