Nintendo Switch Calendar: Top Games Confirmed For 2021

Nintendo Switch: We go through all the titles and dates that Nintendo declares in its financial document as projects underway for the Nintendo Switch catalog. Nintendo is doing very well. This is how a 2020/21 fiscal year is summarized, marked by a year-on-year growth in revenue of 35% and a total of 28.83 million units sold of Nintendo Switch. The initial forecast was 19 million. But the past no longer matters, now it is time to know what video games await the users of the hybrid platform, which accumulates more than 84.59 million units sold throughout the planet.

Because the firm led by Shuntaro Furukawa intends to ship 25.50 million more consoles between now and March 31, 2022, but how? Will we have a new model of the console? Will the long-awaited (as yet unnamed) sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally go on sale? Will Pokémon Arceus Legends arrive in time for this fiscal year? All these doubts will be resolved soon. For now, we can take a look at the titles that Nintendo includes in its roadmap of the financial document published just a few days ago.

We remember that Nintendo will be at E3 2021, which is held digitally this year from June 12 to 15.

Video game lineup for Nintendo Switch in Europe (edited by Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap – April 30, 2021

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir – May 14, 2021

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind – May 14, 2021

Miitopia – May 21, 2021

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – June 6, 2021

Video Game Studio – June 11, 2021

Mario Golf: Super Rush – June 25, 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – July 16, 2021

Shiny Diamond Pokémon – Late 2021

Shimmering Pearl Pokémon – Late 2021

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Early 2022

Splatoon 3 – 2022

Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY (name not final) – 2022

Bayonetta 3 – Date to be determined

Metroid Prime 4 (name not final) – Date to be determined

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (name not final) – Date to be determined