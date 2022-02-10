Nintendo Switch Calendar: Date Of All Nintendo Direct Games

Nintendo Switch: We’ve listed all the titles shown in the Nintendo Direct and ordered them by their release date. Dozens of games announced. This February’s Nintendo Direct has given a lot of itself, with a really frenetic pace of announcements in which surprises have not been lacking. The return of Mario Strikers, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, an expansion pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the return of Klonoa, Nintendo Switch Sports, an HD-2D remake of Live a Live and many other titles that we didn’t know about until now. There are so many that it is perhaps somewhat confusing to stop for a moment and see clearly what is going to be published on Nintendo Switch throughout this year and on what date. Below we list all the games announced in the Nintendo Direct in order of release date.

Nintendo Switch agenda: release date of all Nintendo Direct games

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon — Out Now

Kingdom Hearts Collection: Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud — Available Now

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection — February 17, 2022

Triangle Strategy — March 4, 2022

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Extra Tracks Pass — March 18, 2022

Kirby and the Forgotten Land — March 25, 2022

MLB The Show—April 5, 2022

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition — April 7, 2022

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp — April 8, 2022

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed — April 20, 2022

Zombie Army 4: Dead War — April 26, 2022

Nintendo Switch Sports — April 29, 2022

Two Point Campus—May 17

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football — June 10, 2022

Night Watch – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles — June 10, 2022

Fire Emblem: Three Hopes — June 24, 2022

Cuphead: The Delicuous Last Course — June 30, 2022

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series — July 8, 2022

Live a Live — July 22, 2022

No Man’s Sky — Summer 2022

Splatoon 3 — Summer 2022

FrontMission 1st. Remake — Summer 2022

Disney Speedstorm—Summer 2022

SD Gundam Battle Alliance—2022

Portal: Supplementary Collection — 2022

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival — 2022

LEGO Brawls—2022