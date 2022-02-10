Nintendo Switch Calendar: Date Of All Nintendo Direct Games

Nintendo Switch: We’ve listed all the titles shown in the Nintendo Direct and ordered them by their release date. Dozens of games announced. This February’s Nintendo Direct has given a lot of itself, with a really frenetic pace of announcements in which surprises have not been lacking. The return of Mario Strikers, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, an expansion pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the return of Klonoa, Nintendo Switch Sports, an HD-2D remake of Live a Live and many other titles that we didn’t know about until now. There are so many that it is perhaps somewhat confusing to stop for a moment and see clearly what is going to be published on Nintendo Switch throughout this year and on what date. Below we list all the games announced in the Nintendo Direct in order of release date.
Nintendo Switch agenda: release date of all Nintendo Direct games
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon — Out Now
Kingdom Hearts Collection: Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud — Available Now
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection — February 17, 2022
Triangle Strategy — March 4, 2022
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Extra Tracks Pass — March 18, 2022
Kirby and the Forgotten Land — March 25, 2022
MLB The Show—April 5, 2022
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition — April 7, 2022
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp — April 8, 2022
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed — April 20, 2022
Zombie Army 4: Dead War — April 26, 2022
Nintendo Switch Sports — April 29, 2022
Two Point Campus—May 17
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football — June 10, 2022
Night Watch – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles — June 10, 2022
Fire Emblem: Three Hopes — June 24, 2022
Cuphead: The Delicuous Last Course — June 30, 2022
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series — July 8, 2022
Live a Live — July 22, 2022
No Man’s Sky — Summer 2022
Splatoon 3 — Summer 2022
FrontMission 1st. Remake — Summer 2022
Disney Speedstorm—Summer 2022
SD Gundam Battle Alliance—2022
Portal: Supplementary Collection — 2022
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival — 2022
LEGO Brawls—2022