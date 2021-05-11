Nintendo Switch: buy the calculator app for ‘just’ $ 60

Nintendo: announced that it will be launching on Wednesday (12) a calculator application, expected to cost approximately $ 60 (in direct conversion of 8 pounds sterling) in the eShop.

If you feel the lack of streaming apps and other types that are not essentially games, the calculator app serves exactly to fill this void. According to the product description, Calculator is not developed by Nintendo itself, but by outsourced company Sabec, and has no brand or visual link with Big N.

“A scientific calculator with a clear, easy-to-read multi-line display, which should help with these math problems that are not so easy to solve,” says the product description on the eShop. “The calculator has an attractive, modern and practical design, and is sure to be popular with all students and engineers.”

So far, nothing has been detailed about possible news that will be present in the program or if it will come with different properties than traditional PC and cell phone calculators. However, everything indicates that if you want to know in advance what to expect from this curious app, it will be necessary to pay a not even suggestive amount to check it out.

What did you think of this release? Will it be successful on the platform? Leave your opinion in the comments.