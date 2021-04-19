Nintendo Switch and Call of Duty lead March US sales

Nintendo Switch: Each month, the NPD Group reveals which games and consoles were the best sellers in the United States. During the month of March of this year, the Nintendo Switch continued its reign as the selling leader in the country, but the PS5 has already started to show its potential.

According to the company, Nintendo’s platform was also the most sold in the first three months of 2021, at least in the number of units that were shipped to retail stores. Sony’s console has also shown very interesting results despite the lack of stock around the world, after all, it was the one that had the highest revenue generated in this period.

Other than that, the PS5 is also the console with the most units sold and the most money generated in the first five months of life in US history. This is in comparison with the performance of other consoles in its first months after the launch in the country, of course.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fans also demonstrated their love for the franchise in March, as this was the best-selling game of the month. That was a good surprise for Activision, as the third month of the year had some very interesting releases, such as Outriders and Monster Hunter Rise, which sold no less than 5 million copies on the Switch in less than two weeks.

And do you think that the Switch will be able to stay on top of sales for longer or that your leadership days will be in touch when the PS5 finally has more units in stock? Comment below!