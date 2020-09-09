Nintendo ‘Switch 2’ would have games in 4K

Nintendo is still in a great sales phase with the Nintendo Switch and has asked manufacturers to increase the production pace of the console thanks to an increase in demand. The information is from Bloomberg, which also brings a curious detail that could mean an approach to the new generation: support for games in 4K.

According to the report, Nintendo is in a recovery phase in finances and production after the height of social isolation measures due to the new coronavirus pandemic. It now has a target of 30 million units produced by the end of the fiscal year, which ends in late March 2021 – with the previous target already being a revision for 25 million units, set in August.

To achieve the result, the factories in China would be operating above the capacity considered maximum, both in the production of the traditional Switch and in the Switch Lite model. The company saw a sudden spike in demand for the console with the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and remains in full swing, including being the best-selling console in July 2020.

And the new generation?

In the same report, Bloomberg brings interesting information that reinforces speculation that Nintendo is already preparing an update or sequence for the Switch. Developers who preferred to remain anonymous reported that Nintendo requested that their games be “4K ready” – a resolution not yet supported by the current platform. The manufacturer did not comment on the matter.

It is also worth remembering that the Nintendo Switch is close to officially arriving in Brazil: the console will arrive here on September 18 for the suggested price of R $ 2,999.



