Nintendo, Smash Bros. canceled his tournament

The Big House, one of the main competitive events in Super Smash Bros., decided to use emulators and a program called Slippi, which allows online multiplayer gambling in this year’s edition (since we are in a pandemic season). However, the championship had to cancel the tournament, scheduled for early December, after receiving a subpoena from Nintendo.

In a note sent to the Polygon portal, Nintendo thanked the community for their love and dedication to the game, but reiterates that, because the organizers are using a program that requires unofficial copies of the game, it would not be possible to hold the championship.

Mario’s house also reported that it tried to make a friendly first contact to cancel the tournament: “they refused, leaving Nintendo with no choice but to intervene to protect its intellectual property and brands. We cannot tolerate or allow piracy of our intellectual property”.

Nintendo’s action against a major tournament has sparked outrage across the Super Smash Bros. community, including key players in the competitive landscape.

Hugo “HugS86” Gonzales, a professional player and streamer, criticized Big N on Twitter, claiming that “not only do they not help us to grow, they also actively prevent us from growing on our own. I’m tired of this company “.



