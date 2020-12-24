Nintendo shows you how you spend playing Switch

It is normal to see several companies showing how users have used their services over the course of a year. Be Spotify with the songs you heard the most or even Nintendo showing how you enjoyed your Switch during the complicated year of 2020.

The owners of the hybrid console received a special email from the company this week with some information about its use. This includes the games you played the most during those months, how many hours of game you have in total, how many titles you tried on the console, and more.

Other information given by the company is the day you spent the most hours playing and how many hours you played each month, which is slightly gossipy, but we like to see the giant changes that can roll from one month to another, especially when there is a release of weight on the calendar.

Below, you can see that my most active months were exactly followed by the releases of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town and the numbers dropped a lot after the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077. Coincidence? I can already assure you not.

The email sent by the company still makes a quick comparison with the data from the previous year so that you can get a sense of how your habits have changed since then. Needless to say, we accumulated much more hours on the Switch in 2020 than in 2019, right ?!

And you, have you received your email from Nintendo saying how you took advantage of your Switch in the middle of a pandemic and quarantine year? Comment saying which games have spent the most time playing on the hybrid console.



