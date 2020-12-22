Nintendo says Switch still has a life cycle

There are many rumors that Nintendo would be planning a successor to the Switch or at least an enhanced version of the hybrid console. In an interview with Polygon, Doug Bowser, the president of Nintendo of America, said that he believes the Switch is still in the middle of its life cycle.

This was his response when asked about the possibility of a more powerful model of the system reaching the market. Bowser also mentioned that this is not something the company is focusing on for the immediate future, without necessarily saying that there are no plans or ideas for this in the long run.

The boss with the same name as the great villain of the Mario universe (coincidence?) Also recalled that the Switch and Switch Lite (exclusively portable version of the console) are experiencing an excellent sales boost today even with the system reaching almost four years of life.

It really is a point off the curve for the life path of a normal console, especially when we consider that the Switch has been the best selling console in the United States for two years in a row. Impressively, it has not been overtaken by either the PS5 or the Xbox Series X and Series S since its launches.

Of course, a lot of this has to do with the fact that the two new consoles don’t have as many units in stock as the Switch, but you can’t take the credit from Nintendo in this achievement.

Closing this part of the interview, Doug Bowser also spoke about how important it is to support these platforms while they have such a strong position in the market. After all, it would be really counter intuitive to think only about the next platform instead of focusing on current success.

And do you think the success of the Nintendo Switch will continue this way for a long time? Comment what games you would like to see on the hybrid console in 2021!



