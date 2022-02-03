Nintendo Says Switch Is Still Halfway Through Its Lifecycle

Nintendo: Today (3) is just a joy for Nintendo fans. Not only has the company announced that the Switch is the best-selling console in its entire history, but apparently the hybrid video game still has a long way to go.

At least that’s what Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Big N, said. In the financial report released on Thursday, the Japanese executive seemed satisfied with the company’s current hardware, saying that the Switch is still “in the middle of its life cycle”. . The information is from Bloomberg.

Speaking about the console’s performance this year, which the company expects to be very good, Furukawa said that “Switch is ready to break the mold of our previous consoles”. The “pattern” he refers to concerns the general cycle of video games, which on average have a lifespan of 6 years. For him, the hybrid console will continue to “grow even more”.

With several major games already in its catalog, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and, more recently, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, one would imagine that the Switch was actually doing very well. In addition, the console has more titles coming, such as the sequel to Zelda BotW (still untitled), for example, which has probably contributed to making the game maker so confident in its product.

While it’s pretty obvious that Big N’s hybrid video game is popular, it wasn’t until today, after the release of the financial report, that we could finally know the size of the Switch’s success. According to the document, the console is currently the best-selling console in Nintendo’s history, having surpassed the Wii in number of sales and being second only to the Nintendo DS and Game Boy/GBC handhelds.