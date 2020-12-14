Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox unite for gaming security

In a statement, the Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox brands announced a joint partnership to strengthen the gaming community in order to make the experience more secure, democratic and inclusive.

The message, shared on Monday (14) by Dave McCarthy, Xbox corporate vice president, reinforces the idea of ​​responsible gaming and the guarantee of positive and respectful moments, in a commitment where all brands and gamers must exalt the “shared joy of playing”.

“On Xbox, we’re aligned with Nintendo on behalf of the Switch player community, and with PlayStation in our belief that protecting online players requires a multidisciplinary approach – combining the benefits of advanced technology, a supportive community and skillful human oversight, “says the post. “We can achieve more when we work towards the same goal and, therefore, each of us will continue to invest, evolve and expand our approaches to user safety. As we continue this work, we will prioritize protecting the safety of our players, especially those most vulnerable. ”

According to McCarthy, the initiative is based on the principles of prevention and responsibility, where communication with the family and investment in accessible technologies are strictly necessary for the control of gaming experiences. In addition, companies have established a strong relationship with developers, authorities and regulators as a means of protecting the user.

“This partnership means our commitment to work together to improve player safety and ensure that the game remains true for everyone. Although the video game industry has a long history of taking steps to protect players, especially children, we recognize that no company or industry will solve these challenges alone “, he concludes.



