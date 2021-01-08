Nintendo Park wins virtual tour on official website

We are about a month from the opening of the Super Nintendo World in Japan, and the pandemic unfortunately will not allow many to visit the park anytime soon. However, Nintendo has announced that the official website for its new venture is now open, with the opportunity for a virtual tour.

To see a little of what we will have there, just access the home of the official website, click on the button that appears and as soon as everything is loader move the scroll down. That way, you will have the chance to stroll through the areas and get to know each one of them without leaving the comfort of your home.

