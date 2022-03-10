Nintendo Paralyzes Sales In Russia Due To The “Volatility” Of “Distribution”

Nintendo: The decision of the Japanese has been taken just when Sony has announced similar measures; Microsoft did it previously. The three big console producers have halted software and hardware sales in Russia. Reuters publishes that Nintendo has also joined this initiative, which comes after those in Kyoto kept the Russian Nintendo eShop under maintenance. As the Japanese company explained to the agency, they will paralyze the distribution of all their products “in the immediate future due to the volatility related to the logistics of transporting and distributing physical products.”

Nintendo has also announced the indefinite delay of Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp for Switch, one of the products for Nintendo Switch that they had planned for next April 8. In a statement published on social networks, those of Mario have briefly referred to the war in Ukraine and have alluded to the “international situation”.

“Due to the recent international situation, we have decided to delay the release date of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for Nintendo Switch, originally scheduled for April 8. The new release date will be communicated in the future.”

Ukraine, sanctions and failed negotiation

This whole situation has come about after the Russian Federation launched a military operation that has culminated in an invasion and a war on Ukrainian territory. Meanwhile, the international community, led by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, have sanctioned Vladimir Putin’s regime with the intention of suffocating the Russian economy. Putin has refused to discuss the ceasefire after the Turkish-mediated negotiation has failed to bear fruit.

In addition to Microsoft and its Xbox division, companies such as CD Projekt Group, Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive or Epic Games have moved in the same direction. At the same time, solidarity actions have also been carried out to help the victims of the war, such as the pack of almost 1,000 items that itch.io has put up for sale.