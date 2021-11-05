Nintendo On Switch successor: “We’re Still Working On The Concept”

Nintendo: Between leaks about a possible Nintendo Switch Pro, denied by the company itself, those from Kyoto talk about the future. The successor to the Nintendo Switch is due out this decade. This is the very wide launch window that Nintendo has established for the arrival of its new console, which has not yet been officially announced. On the occasion of the presentation of the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, Mario’s have provided some clues about what they have in their hands with respect to hardware. David Gibson’s analyst has posted a transcript of the question and answer session.

“What can you say about the device that will be released in 20XX?” They have asked Nintendo. “Nothing,” he replied. “Switch is in the middle of its life cycle. Now we have OLED ”, which will be nurtured“ from a varied product line ”. On the new generation they have not released a pledge, apart from the fact that they are still internally discussing “the concept and the timing”.

Meanwhile, like Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo Switch has faced a major challenge: semiconductor shortages. The Japanese claim to be working on solutions to alleviate the effects of this crisis. On the other hand, they have argued that the approach to the audiovisual market will continue, but they will not make too many films at the same time.

Nintendo Switch Online will expand in the future

Another novelty that the shareholders meeting has brought is that Nintendo Switch Online and its Expansion Pack will continue to improve and receive content in the future. Naturally, they have not explained exactly what these new additions will consist of, although they have explained that their objective is to satisfy the expectations of the followers. For now there are more than 30 million subscribers.

The arrival of a successor to Nintendo Switch seems distant, since the current console sells at a dizzying rate. With 92.80 million units sold it is about to reach the Wii figure.