Nintendo officially ends production of the Nintendo 3DS

What many already imagined happened: on Thursday (17), Nintendo announced that it is officially ending the production of the Nintendo 3DS, a movement that happens nine years after its launch.

“We confirm that the production of the 3DS family has ended. Games from Nintendo and partner companies will still be available on the eShop, Nintendo.com and major retail chains, ”said a Nintendo representative.

The measure in question affects not only the Nintendo 3DS, but also the New Nintendo 3DS and the New Nintendo 2DS XL. So far, nothing has been said about the eShop or even online services for the laptop being affected in any way in the near future.



