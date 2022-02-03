Nintendo Maintains Its Investment Policy Despite The Latest Movements In The Industry

Nintendo: The president of Nintendo once again clarifies the company’s position when it comes to strengthening itself with new studies. They will not buy blindly. The latest moves in the industry don’t seem to change Nintendo’s direction. The Japanese firm has reconfirmed its position when it comes to adding new personnel to its ranks. Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the company, maintains his interest in investing in third parties instead of integrating them directly into his structure.

“Our brand has been built on the products that have been created with dedication by our employees, and it wouldn’t add to the company to have a high number of employees who don’t have Nintendo DNA,” says Furukawa. His comments come to light during the results of the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

Reinforcements in Nintendo: only “if necessary”

It is not the first time that the president has spoken about his policy in this regard. Last year during the same dates, Furukawa commented that they were not interested in buying “blind”; only if strictly necessary. Of course, it left the door open to make investments with other teams unrelated to Nintendo. Without going any further, Mercury Steam has been one of the examples with the last couple of 2D installments of Metroid.

Nintendo’s acquisitions date back primarily to the beginning of the 21st century. The Japanese took over Retro Studios and Monolith Soft in 2002 and 2007, respectively. Those responsible for the legend of Samus Aran cost just 1 million dollars at the time, while those responsible for Xenoblade were around 650 thousand dollars.

Next Level Games was the last team to join their ranks. Last January 2021 the news broke. The excellent performance of Luigi’s Mansion 3 and their close collaboration for more than 15 years were reason enough. In his history we can find Punch-Out!, Metroid Prime: Federation Force and Super Mario Strikers, among others.