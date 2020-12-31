Nintendo Japan lists Banjo-Kazooie on Wii U

The Rare saga now belongs to Microsoft, although both characters have been invited as fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The official website of Nintendo Japan surprised with two titles that were listed for sale on December 30. We are talking about Banjo-Kazooie and Blast Corps, two games that according to this source were destined to reach Wii U, at least in Japan. Although the links led to an error page, Gematsu managed to take some screenshots. However, none of these Rare video games will see the light, as the information has turned out to be wrong, as the Kyoto company itself has recognized.

In a public statement, the Japanese have stated the following: “Banjo-Kazooie and Blast Corps were listed as Wii U games for release on December 30, but will not be commercialized. We apologize for the error ”, they pointed out. Thus, those who hoped to play again with this charismatic couple on a Nintendo machine will have to resign themselves to the evidence.

No new video game of the saga in sight

Banjo-Kazooie is an original Rare production for the Nintendo 64. The game featured a sequel on the same console, all before the British studio was sold to Microsoft. They are currently part of Xbox Game Studios, so the rights belong to Redmond. Since the acquisition, the series has only had one new installment, Banjo-Kazooie: Potholes and Cachivaches, as Rare has focused on new intellectual properties. In this way, Sea of ​​Thieves has been his great game on Xbox One, while Everwild has been conceived as his next project to consider.

The most nostalgic have had the opportunity to relive all the titles in the saga thanks to Rare Replay, the compilation for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which collects a good part of the studio’s historical legacy. Of course, works like Donkey Kong Country or Donkey Kong 64 can only be played on Nintendo machines. Banjo-Kazooie, meanwhile, returned to Nintendo Switch with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, where they have been able to fight as new DLC additions.



