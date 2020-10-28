Nintendo is releasing Direct Mini with lots of features!

Today (28), Nintendo took all fans by surprise and revealed a Direct Mini this morning with several new features, such as Control and Himan 3 coming to the console via cloud, new release date for Bravely Default 2, demo by Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and more. Because of that, we brought you a summary.

As it is a partner-oriented program, we had more news about third party games than exclusive games. Check out what was revealed below:

Bravely Default II with new release date

The new game from Square Enix was scheduled to arrive in 2020, but Nintendo revealed that Bravely Default II got a new release date: February 26, 2021. However, there is good news for fans: the eShop demo was updated with new content, controls and difficulty modes. For lovers of the ancient Final Fantasy, this spiritual successor is a full plate.



