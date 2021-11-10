Nintendo Insists: Nintendo Switch Is At The “Equator” Of Its Life Cycle

Nintendo: As they said last 2020, the Nintendo Switch cycle aims to be longer than normal. Nintendo wants to redefine the concept of generation. Nintendo Switch is in the middle of its generation cycle. Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, explained in the question and answer session corresponding to the presentation of financial results for the last quarter (Q2 / FY2021) that the hybrid platform is in the middle of its life.

Nintendo Switch will turn 5 next March; there is much ahead

“We can not comment on the next console at this time”, Furukawa first adds, recalling that until last September 30 they have shipped more than 92 million units of Nintendo Switch, have just launched Nintendo Switch OLED and plan to distribute others 15 million units from October to the end of March 2022. “We recognize that the system is in the middle of its life cycle.”

“The launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED has contributed to continued sales momentum and we now offer consumers three Nintendo Switch models to suit their gaming styles and lifestyle, as well as a wide range of software,” he added. , thus justifying the momentum of the system. “With this, we believe that a foundation for growth has been established that exceeds what we previously considered a conventional hardware life cycle.” Because Nintendo Switch is not having a normal life cycle: it will be the first console in Nintendo’s history with annual active player growth in its sixth year of life.