Nintendo Indie World: Time And How To Watch Future Nintendo Switch Indies Live

Nintendo Indie World: The event will focus on offering news about independent video games that will soon arrive on Nintendo Switch. Duration and schedules. Nintendo will celebrate this December 15 a new installment of Nintendo Indie World with news of upcoming independent video games that will arrive on Nintendo Switch. After weeks without news regarding the traditional Nintendo Direct nor this format for the so-called Nindies (those independent titles with some kind of sponsorship by the Japanese company), it is time to find out what is to come in 2022. You We tell you how to follow the event live online in streaming.

Nintendo Indie World for December: time, duration and first details

The Nintendo Indie World this Wednesday, December 15, will begin at 18:00 (CET) and will last 20 minutes. The event can be followed live and with subtitles in Spanish through the official YouTube channel of Nintendo and in this same news; here below you have a window to follow all the announcements and news minute by minute. In addition, on the MeriStation website you will have a summary with all the most prominent announcements and games.

At the moment they have not transcended specific names of specific games, so it is a mystery what we will find in the afternoon today. What is certain is that we will not see first party video games, so those who hope to see works like the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Splatoon 3 will better hold out for another chance. Similarly, it is also not known if the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong, whose release date is equally unknown, will appear.

What time is the Nintendo Indie World in Spain, Latin America and the United States?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 1:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 12:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 12:00 hours

Uruguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours