Nintendo Indie World Showcase: see all the event trailers

Nintendo held, this Wednesday (14), its Indie World Showcase. Focused on independent titles, the event showed good news like GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, the remake of House of the Dead and the announcement that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will arrive in 2021 for Switch.
The biggest highlight, however, was due to the revelation of Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. The continuation of the acclaimed indie will be released this year also for PC and the plot will take place 5 years after the first.
In all, 21 titles were shown that will arrive on the Nintendo Switch. See, follow, the trailers of all the games shown in the Indie World Showcase.
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon
House of the Dead Remake
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
Road 96
OlliOlli World
Hindsight
Last Stop
The Longing
Aerial Knight’s Never Yield
Aztech Forgotten Gods
There is No Game: Wrong Dimension
Cris Tales
Skul: The Hero Slayer
DID
Beasts of Maravilla Island
Art of Rally
KeyWe
Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights
Weaving Tides
Labyrinth City
So, what title were you most excited to play on Nintendo Switch? Did you like the ads? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!