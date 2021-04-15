Nintendo Indie World Showcase: see all the event trailers

Nintendo held, this Wednesday (14), its Indie World Showcase. Focused on independent titles, the event showed good news like GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, the remake of House of the Dead and the announcement that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will arrive in 2021 for Switch.

The biggest highlight, however, was due to the revelation of Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. The continuation of the acclaimed indie will be released this year also for PC and the plot will take place 5 years after the first.

In all, 21 titles were shown that will arrive on the Nintendo Switch. See, follow, the trailers of all the games shown in the Indie World Showcase.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

House of the Dead Remake

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Road 96

OlliOlli World

Hindsight

Last Stop

The Longing

Aerial Knight’s Never Yield

Aztech Forgotten Gods

There is No Game: Wrong Dimension

Cris Tales

Skul: The Hero Slayer

DID

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Art of Rally

KeyWe

Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights

Weaving Tides

Labyrinth City

So, what title were you most excited to play on Nintendo Switch? Did you like the ads? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!