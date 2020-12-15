Nintendo Indie World Showcase for Switch; time

The broadcast of the event will last 15 minutes and will offer new information on upcoming indie games for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo will celebrate this Tuesday, December 15, the last Indie World Showcase of 2020. The company will thus close this course before the Christmas holidays with a broadcast of approximately 15 minutes full of news, new announcements about the indie games that will soon be released to Nintendo Switch as well as some other surprise that they will have prepared.

December Nintendo Indie World Showcase date and details

At the moment we only know that it will be held this December 15 at 6:00 p.m. (CET), 5:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands. The Nintendo Indie World Showcase will have a multitude of independent announcements and it is not ruled out that, as on previous occasions, as soon as the broadcast ends we will have some other immediate launch in the eShop. No specific names have come out, so we cannot offer more explicit information about what we will see.

Among the names most in demand by the community are Hollow Knight: Silksong, which we have not heard from for a long time; Grindstone, which previously confirmed its release on Nintendo Switch in 2020; Axiom Verge 2; Dicey Dungeons, Sports Story or Eastward, the new from Chucklefish, which we are looking forward to in this house.

Time and how to watch the Nintendo Indie World of Nintendo Switch online

To follow this Nintendo Indie World live, it will be as simple as connecting to Nintendo’s YouTube channel and from its official Twitter account, where they will publish minute by minute all the news related to this event. In this news you can also follow him live; We leave the streaming window attached to follow the live right here.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 12:00 hours

Brazil: at 1:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00 hours

Colombia: at 11:00 am

Costa Rica: at 10:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 11:00

El Salvador: at 10:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 12:00

Guatemala: at 10:00 am

Honduras: at 10:00 am

Mexico: at 11:00

Nicaragua: at 10:00 am

Panama: at 11:00 am

Paraguay: at 12:00

Peru: at 11:00

Puerto Rico: at 12:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 12:00 hours

Uruguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00

United States (PT): at 09:00



