Nintendo Indie World Roundup For December 2021: All Announcements And Dates

Nintendo Indie World: We tell you all the games that have been shown during the Nintendo Indie World in December 2021. Find out when you will play them on Switch. Nintendo has already shown the grid of independent games that it will receive in these last weeks of 2021 and early 2022. The Japanese company held an Indie World this December 15, a presentation that marks this part of the Nintendo Switch catalog.

Among the names stands out the new gameplay of Sea of ​​Stars, the new work of the creators of The Messenger, which you can see at the head of this news. On the other hand, Loco Motive is another one that deserves mention. This point & click adventure will take us to unravel a mystery aboard a passenger train. Nothing is what it seems.

In general we have received few specific dates. Both Dungeon Munchies and Let’s Play! Oink Games and Chicory: A Colorful Tale will hit the eShop later today. Most point to spring 2022 as the launch frame. The surprise of the session falls on Omori, an adventure that achieved high ratings in its debut on Steam.

Here we leave you with the complete list.

All Indie World announcements for December 15, 2021

Sea of ​​Stars – Winter 2022

Aliisha: The Oblivion of Goddesses – Spring 2022 (Console Exclusive)

Loco Motive – Summer 2022

Afterlove EP – Summer 2022

Dungeon Munchies – Available Now

Figment 2: Creed Valley – February 2022 (demo now available)

Let’s Play! Oink Games – Now available (temporary exclusive on console)

Endling: Extinction is Forever – Spring 2022

OlliOlli World – February 8, 2022

River City Girls 2 – Summer 2022

Parkasaurus – Spring 2022

Dont’s Starve Together – Spring 2022

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Available Now

Baby Storm – January 21, 2022

Grime – Summer 2022

Gerda: A Flame in Winter – 2022

Timelie – Available Now

Behind The Frame: The Most Beautiful Landscape – Spring 2022

Omori – Spring 2022