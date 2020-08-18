Nintendo: How to watch future Nintendo Switch indies live

The event will focus on offering news about independent video games that will soon arrive on Nintendo Switch. Duration and schedules.

Nintendo will celebrate a new episode of Nintendo Indie World on August 18 at 6:00 p.m. PDT with updates on future indie games coming to Nintendo Switch. After so many weeks waiting for news of this type from the Japanese giant, this hot month warms up with surprises.

The duration of the event will be 20 minutes and will include, according to Nintendo, news about titles that are about to reach the console, but of an independent nature. That is, we should not expect any first party fire (Mario, Zelda, Metroid …) because those will have their place another time.

What do we hope to see? If we stick to the tangible, our bets are already confirmed titles of which we have been without news for a long time, from Sky: Niños de la Luz through Skater XL, Baldo, The Survivalists, I Am Dead, the new Chuckefilsh under the name from Eastward … And, above all, the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Time and how to watch the Nintendo Indie World of Nintendo Switch online

To follow this Nintendo Indie World live, it will be as simple as connecting to Nintendo’s YouTube channel and from its official Twitter account, where they will publish minute by minute all the news related to this event. In this news you can also follow him live; We attach the window to follow the streaming right here.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 12:00 hours

Brazil: at 1:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00 hours

Colombia: at 11:00 am

Costa Rica: at 10:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 11:00 am

El Salvador: at 10:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 12:00

Guatemala: at 10:00 am

Honduras: at 10:00 am

Mexico: at 11:00

Nicaragua: at 10:00 am

Panama: at 11:00 am

Paraguay: at 12:00

Peru: at 11:00

Puerto Rico: at 12:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 12:00 hours

Uruguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours

United States (PT): at 09:00



