Nintendo has registered a new trademark Donkey Kong

Nintendo’s Donkey Kong franchise is a household name known to many generations of gamers. The series is praised for the many platformers released, the most popular of which is the Rare Donkey Kong Country trilogy of the SNES era. Even the rebooted games Donkey Kong Country Returns and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze from Retro Studios received the same amount of praise, expanding on what made the Big ape series of games fascinating. At the same time, the series did not cause much excitement in terms of any new games.

The last release to include Donkey Kong branding outside of the Super Mario spin-offs was the aforementioned Tropical Freeze port for Switch, released back in 2018. announced. These rumors about something new for the series are circulating again due to the recent trademark registration from Nintendo.

Some fans have noticed that the Nintendo Donkey Kong trademark was recently updated in early July. While most would dismiss this as Nintendo protecting the franchise’s rights for the future, this is not just an update, but rather an entirely new one that has updated wording. In particular, this trademark mentions “downloadable programs for portable and electronic consoles”, which meets the requirements of the Nintendo Switch or any other console that will replace it.

This has already led some fans to speculate that Nintendo is going to announce a new Donkey Kong game for Switch at some point in the future. It’s also interesting that this updated trademark appears, given that Nintendo also recently updated the trademark of Donkey Konga, a side series of rhythm games in which DK plays the bongo to the beat of a song. At the same time, there is nothing to indicate that a new Donkey Kong or Donkey Konga game may be released soon, and, as mentioned earlier, Nintendo may simply update this trademark.

As for Donkey Kong’s other appearances in recent video games, he is a game captain in Mario Sports, a spin-off of Mario Strikers Battle League, as well as a playable character in Mario Party Superstars. According to rumors, in addition to video games, the Donkey Kong series will be presented in Super Nintendo World as an expansion of the theme park. DK himself will also appear in the upcoming Super Mario Movie from Illumination, voiced by comedian and actor Seth Rogen.