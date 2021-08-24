Nintendo Game & Watch Rare Sells For ‘only’ $9K At Auction

A rare and hitherto unpublished edition of Game & Watch, a one-game handheld developed by Nintendo before it entered the home console market, was sold at auction for a price considered quite low.

According to the website Arstechnica, this is an edition commemorating the sales of Game & Watch containing Donkey Kong. It was created in 1982 at the behest of Gunpei Yokoi, the legendary Nintendo executive who created the device, to celebrate the milestone of 20 million units sold.

The laptop illustration is a caricature of three team members: illustrator Makoto Kano, programmer Hiroshi Momose, and sound engineer Naoto Ishida. The edition is so rare that it is not known to this day how many of them were produced, nor who owns the others.

The auction took place in Japan and the Game & Watch special was fetched for ¥1,001,000 — the equivalent of US$9,100 or R$49,000 in direct currency conversion.

The value is far from low — besides the preservation conditions of the packaging and the manuals do not seem ideal. However, it doesn’t even come close to some of the stratospheric auctions that have taken place recently, like Super Mario Bros. sold for $660,000 in April 2021 and the current record holder in the category, a Super Mario 64 worth $1.56 million.