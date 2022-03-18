Nintendo Files Mysterious Patent For New Controller

Nintendo filed a patent for a new controller that was published earlier this year and recently discovered. Details show a schematic drawing of what the accessory could look like, and speculation is already bubbling up on the internet.

WTF! I just found this patent made by Nintendo in January. Switch Pro Controller!? pic.twitter.com/jTV3fav0bY — SillyTweet5 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦 (@SillyTweet5) March 14, 2022

Unfortunately we don’t have precise or practical information on how the control would work, just a description of what you can see in the drawing. And the schematic also doesn’t reveal what unique mechanics this controller could have, so it just looks like a big Joy-Con, with no more features.

Of course, one of the first comments that circulate when patents like this from Nintendo appear is the possibility of a Switch Pro. Many fans of the manufacturer haven’t given up on the concept just yet, especially after feeling cheated by the OLED Switch reveal.

But it’s hard to imagine that this would be a controller for a Switch Pro, and at the moment, we have no new rumors that such a console might one day actually exist.

It is important to remember that not every patent becomes a finished product that hits the stores. It’s not uncommon for companies to register new ideas just to secure intellectual property over technologies and designs, without necessarily having concrete plans to turn it into a commodity. Patents can evolve into other things or just be shelved for life.

Whether official or third-party, Nintendo Switch has a considerable collection of controller options. We want to know, then, from the readers – would you like to see some new format?