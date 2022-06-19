Nintendo Fans have Created a 10-Player Multiplayer Mod for Super Mario Odyssey

In many ways, the Super Mario Bros. franchise It has always been the main candidate for supporting a cooperative multiplayer game. After all, it’s based on a pair of brothers, Mario and Luigi. However, surprisingly few Mario games support a full-fledged cooperative, especially when it comes to 3D Mario games. Some talented fans decided to do something about it. The recently released mod made it possible to play together in the Super Mario Odyssey 3D platformer exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

The mod is simply called Super Mario Odyssey Online Multiplayer, developed by CraftyBoss modder. The idea is simple; it’s a Super Mario Odyssey with support for a cooperative multiplayer game. However, CraftyBoss didn’t settle for just one co-op partner or even four players. The mod has exceeded all expectations and supports up to ten players simultaneously in Super Mario Odyssey. Now it’s not just a co-op game; it has the potential to become a Super Mario party game.

However, before moving on to the potential possibilities of changing the way Super Mario Odyssey works, CraftyBoss focused on making the Super Mario Odyssey Online Multiplayer mod work with the basic structure of the game that he modified. Thus, the mod supports a common Moon collection between all players. No matter who finds the moon, the progress will be shared between the whole team. In addition, “almost” every capture in the game is shared between players, so if one person becomes a Chain Chomp, then the whole team too.

To help players stand out from each other, CraftyBoss has also implemented a system that allows players to choose different costumes for 3D Mario. Everyone is still Mario, but they can wear unlocked costumes as they please, and they will sync through multiplayer mode so everyone can recognize each other. There is also room to add new 3D models in the future.

While the focus of the Super Mario Odyssey Online Multiplayer mod is on playing Super Mario Odyssey together, CraftyBoss knows that this is just the basis for future fun mods. That’s why they added support for custom game modes to be added later. Some examples of custom game modes include a working hide-and-seek mini-game in Super Mario Odyssey with ten players, tag games, racing, or other fun game modes for a large 3D platformer.

Needless to say, the Super Mario Odyssey Online Multiplayer mod is a very exciting creation, as well as technically very impressive. Unfortunately, since Super Mario Odyssey is an exclusive game for the Nintendo Switch, many potential players will not be able to figure out how to modify the game. There is also a threat that Nintendo will shut down the project if it decides that it is too close to what it wants to do in the future. However, CraftyBoss has created something special, and Super Mario Odyssey fans will surely appreciate this product.

Super Mario Odyssey is already available on the Nintendo Switch.