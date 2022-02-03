Nintendo Expresses Its Interest In NFTs, But With Nuances

Nintendo: Blockchain technology continues to make headlines since companies have started experimenting with non-fungible tokens. For some time now, NFTs have not stopped appearing again and again. The controversy does not seem to end and there are already several video game companies that have had to pick up the cable and withdraw shortly after presenting their own projects related to blockchain technology. Nintendo, like other firms in the industry, has published its financial results and has held the usual meeting with investors. In the time of questions and answers, one of the questions has referred precisely to the NFT: Nintendo is interested, with some but.

According to analyst David Gibson, the Japanese have shared an open position regarding non-fungible tokens, although they have not detailed whether or not they will develop any project in this regard in the future. “We have interest in this area, we think it has potential,” Nintendo said. However, he then qualified his words in this way: “We wonder what fun they can provide, this is difficult to define today.”

Ubisoft and EA, two different approaches

Ubisoft has been one of the first video game companies to join NFTs. The premiere of Quartz with objects for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint has occurred in a climate of rejection by users. According to Nicolas Pouard, from Ubisoft, it is a concept “that is not easy to understand”, although they point out that they have taken the first step towards something “bigger and simpler to understand” by the players.

Another of the big publishers in the industry, Electronic Arts, has followed a different path. They recognize that collecting “will continue to be an important part” of the industry and of video games. For this reason, its objective is “to offer the best possible experience to the player”. In this way, they will study it in the future, even though they are not actively promoting it right now.