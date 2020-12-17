Nintendo eShop’s best selling game among us

Among Us, the famous cooperative game that became a fever among streamers, arrived this Tuesday (14) on Nintendo Switch. And as expected, it quickly became a craze on the console, ranking first among the best-selling titles on eShop, the company’s online store.

The Nintendo Switch version comes in Portuguese and brings local and online multiplayer for up to 10 players. It is also possible to play cross-play with players on Steam, iOS and Android platforms. The game costs US $ 5 in the American eShop and R $ 18.50 in the Brazilian store.

The game recently won two awards at The Game Awards 2020. Among Us won Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer. And during the awards, the game also revealed details of its next update, which include a new phase, items and costumes.

Among Us is a multiplayer game that puts players inside a ship full of problems. If that weren’t enough, one of the group’s members is an impostor who secretly needs to sabotage the ship and eliminate the members, all without being discovered.



