Nintendo eShop: Switch games undergo adjustment

For a long time after its official launch, the Brazilian Nintendo eShop of the Switch had stable prices despite the high dollar over several months. That changed last year when new games launched at higher prices than the old ones.

Except for the happiness of Nintendo fans, most of the games that were already in the virtual store have not changed, at least until now. Today, many Brazilians have noticed that several games that were previously listed for R $ 250 in the eShop are now priced at R $ 300.

This is the same price as the launches, which leads us to believe that this will really be the new standard, regardless of the release date of the titles in the eShop. This goes, of course, for AAA games, since the smaller or indie games vary widely in their price ranges.

In case you are curious, the games that had this price adjustment were the following:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

ARMS

Kirby Star Allies

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Pokémon Shield

Pokémon Sword

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokkén Tournament DX

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Party

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Xenoblade Chronicles

It cannot be said that this was a big surprise, since many Nintendo fans expected (and even feared) that this adjustment would happen at any time. We can only expect prices to drop if the dollar falls slightly in the future.