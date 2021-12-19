Nintendo DS: From Worst to Best, According to Critics

Nintendo DS: There is no denying the fact that Nintendo has always shined with its handhelds, but it seemed almost impossible for the company to achieve even higher sales figures than the Game Boy had achieved a few years ago. Of course, all expectations were surpassed when the two-screen notebook was introduced to the world, becoming one of the best-selling consoles of all time.

Of course, even though the Nintendo DS has several classic titles, it hasn’t escaped receiving games that critics don’t like. So, today we are going to talk a little about what are considered the best and worst games of this versatile notebook.

Here are our criteria, so pay close attention:

The grades presented are based on the Metacritic aggregator according to the analysis at the time.

We separated the seven best and the seven worst video game games. In case of ties, we use the users rating as a tiebreaker.

If you have a different opinion, just leave your list there in the comments and we’ll read it all.

Knowing that, let’s talk about the seven worst games released for the Nintendo DS, after all, every console that sold a lot also has its share of weirdness.