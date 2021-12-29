Nintendo Dominates Amazon’s Bestseller List In 2021

Nintendo: The year is almost over, with 2022 just days away — which, frankly, is little time to change the result of the listing compiled by Amazon showing the best-selling titles on the marketplace this past year.

Throughout 2021, according to the list updated daily by Jeff Bezos’ store, Nintendo showed almost complete dominance when it comes to selling games. The Japanese gaming giant has earned nearly all the placements in the Top 20 most traded games on the platform.

Top 20 Best Selling Games on Amazon

Below, you can check out the complete list — full of games for Switch — of the most sold titles on the marketplace:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Just Dance 2022 (Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Metroid Dread

Pokemon Shining Pearl

Super Mario Odyssey

New Pokemon Snap

Minecraft (Switch)

Just Dance 2021 (Switch)

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Super Mario Party

Carnival Games (Switch)

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

NBA 2K22 (PS4)

As seen above, Nintendo literally dominated the Top 20, filling the top 19 spots on the list. Only one title released for a competing Big N console made it to the top, with the PS4 version of NBA 2K22 taking 20th place.