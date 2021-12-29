Nintendo Dominates Amazon’s Bestseller List In 2021

Nintendo: The year is almost over, with 2022 just days away — which, frankly, is little time to change the result of the listing compiled by Amazon showing the best-selling titles on the marketplace this past year.
Throughout 2021, according to the list updated daily by Jeff Bezos’ store, Nintendo showed almost complete dominance when it comes to selling games. The Japanese gaming giant has earned nearly all the placements in the Top 20 most traded games on the platform.
Top 20 Best Selling Games on Amazon
Below, you can check out the complete list — full of games for Switch — of the most sold titles on the marketplace:
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Just Dance 2022 (Switch)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
Mario Party Superstars
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Metroid Dread
Pokemon Shining Pearl
Super Mario Odyssey
New Pokemon Snap
Minecraft (Switch)
Just Dance 2021 (Switch)
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Super Mario Party
Carnival Games (Switch)
Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
NBA 2K22 (PS4)
As seen above, Nintendo literally dominated the Top 20, filling the top 19 spots on the list. Only one title released for a competing Big N console made it to the top, with the PS4 version of NBA 2K22 taking 20th place.