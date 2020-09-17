Nintendo discontinues production of 3DS family

Three years after Nintendo launched the Switch, it made the decision to unplug the 3DS family. The company closed Wii U and 3DS’s e-shops in many regions last July. Nintendo finally decided to say goodbye to the 3DS completely. According to the news on The Verge site, 3DS shared a message on the UK and Japan pages saying “Production of the 3DS family has ended”.

Users can still view the product pages for 3DS, 3DS XL, 2DS and 2DS XL consoles. However, the above message greets users on all of these pages. On Nintendo’s US site, the 3DS page has been completely removed. However, it is still possible to view 3DS games in the game store on the site.

The first 3DS was launched in 2011. The 3DS XL was released in 2012, and renewed versions of both consoles met users in 2014. Nintendo released the 2DS, the 3D-free version of the console, in 2013, and released the 2DS XL in 2017.

Nintendo waited for the right moment instead of giving up as soon as it removed the Switch from 3DS. The company decided to say goodbye to the 3DS family as console sales began to decline.

According to the latest figures released by Nintendo, in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, 3DS hardware sales decreased by 73 percent compared to the previous year. In this process, both Switch and Switch Lite sales increased with the effect of coronavirus. So, on behalf of Nintendo, saying goodbye to 3DS and focusing on the Switch seems like a logical move.



