Nintendo Direct, September 2022: All announcements

My friends, this day has finally come. The brand new Nintendo Direct is already here, and it’s getting ready to give us 40 minutes of new updates for Nintendo Switch games that will be released this winter and possibly later (!). September releases of Nintendo Direct are usually quite large, so there should be interesting news for fans from all over the world.

We are here to collect all the ads in one place so that you don’t miss any news, trailer or game video from Nintendo Direct, and as always, we will update this article throughout the show. Let us know below what excites you the most, and happy Nintendo Direct day!

Fire Emblem Engage is announced as a New main Game that has March

Fire Emblem Engage seems to be the next major installment of the Fire Emblem series, and it will be released on January 20, 2023.

Octopath Traveler 2 has been announced with new characters and the same wonderful artistic style

Octopath Traveler 2 will be released on February 24, 2023 and will bring with it a completely new group of heroes and a completely new story, all in the same beautiful artistic style that distinguishes the original from other Japanese role-playing games.

Tunic Adventures will be released later this month

Tunic, an adventure game starring an adorable fox inspired by The Legend of Zelda, is coming to the Nintendo Switch on September 22, 2022.

It Takes Two will be released on the Nintendo Switch in November

The charming cooperative adventure game It Takes Two will be released on the Nintendo Switch on November 4, 2022.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: The second wave of DLC adds a new mechanical hero named Eno

The second wave of DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will add a new mechanical hero named Eno. He will also add Challenge Battles and new outfits. DLC will be released on October 13, 2022.

At the first splatfest in Splatoon 3, inklings will choose between equipment, larva or entertainment

The first Splatfest for Splatoon 3 is coming soon, and players will be asked to decide which they would prefer to take with them to a desert island — Gear, Grub or Fun.

Spongebob Squarepants: Cosmic Shake Swims to Switch in 2023

Spongebob Squarepants: Cosmic Shake will bring Bikini Bottom to Switch in 2023 along with the voice actors of the show.