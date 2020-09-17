Nintendo Direct Mini summary: the new Monster Hunter

Today, September 17, Nintendo made a Direct Mini of partners, that is, several games that will arrive on the Nintendo Switch from third-party companies. If you lost, rest easy: let’s recap everything that happened there so you don’t miss out on anything in the world of games.

Among the highlights, we had announcements of three new games and several titles that will be ported to Switch. So let’s go with us!

Monster Hunter Rise

Without a doubt, the biggest revelation of the event. Following the Monster Hunter World formula, Rise will have more vertical exploration, new areas, mechanics (like mounting dogs to walk and get around with a hook) and much more.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter Stories is a sub-franchise of the main series that uses turn-based and tamagochii RPG elements. The game requires more attention to status, taming monsters and also brings a much denser story, which will take elements from the first game in the series.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Basically, this is a sequence that brings more news to the franchise. For those who do not know the game, it comes down to the player making a series of movements with the Joy-cons (Switch controls) and punching in the right direction and time (always involving boxing elements). In the game, you must exercise with several instructors and progress in a campaign mode, which allows you to customize the look of your character.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

The Disgaea series is one of the most popular when it comes to tactical RPG, similar to Final Fantasy Tactics. If you like a lot of humor and see absurd amounts of damage on the screen (over 1 billion) it is a game worth watching. The sixth title will bring a change in visual style, which has become more cartoonish and with 3D, and will have a curious plot: the protagonist will be the zombie Zed, the more he dies, the stronger he gets!

Empire of Sin

Do you know John Romero, the creator of Doom? Empire of Sin is the new game of this legendary figure in the industry that places us directly in the 1920s, when the mafia dealt with transportation of drinks, which were illegal because of Prohibition. The game will be of the strategy genre and will follow the molds of XCOM.



