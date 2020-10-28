Nintendo Direct Mini: Hitman 3 and Control

The games from IO-Interactive and Remedy Entertainment will be playable via streaming on the Kyoto console.

Nintendo Direct Mini surprise. In a video of approximately 20 minutes, the Japanese company has gathered several of the titles that will arrive on its machine soon. In addition to showing Immortals Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft Quebec’s new open world game, Nintendo has announced new surprises for the Nintendo Switch. Control and Hitman 3 will go on sale in the hybrid, although it will not do so in a traditional way: these are versions in the cloud, a system that was experimented with in Japan with titles such as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey .

While Control: Cloud Version is out now, Hitman 3: Cloud Version has no official date yet.

Science fiction and stealth, two different proposals

The Remedy Entertainment title puts players in the shoes of Jesse Faden, a woman with a tragic past, as her brother was kidnapped by the Federal Control Office. From that moment, Faden has not stopped looking for him, until finally the clues lead her to the doors of that organism. She will soon discover that things are not as they seem, as she will be appointed director of the OFC and will have to fight against supernatural creatures.

As for Hitman 3, IO-Interactive prepares the closing of the trilogy after its reboot. The game is scheduled for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Stadia and PC, with a release date set for January 2020. As if that weren’t enough, it is confirmed that the adventure will be compatible with PlayStation VR, Sony’s virtual reality headsets.

The premiere of the new generation of consoles augurs few options for many of its games to be successfully transferred to the Nintendo Switch hardware, a machine that has been on the market for three years now. If the cloud versions succeed, some titles may have a new opportunity on this platform.



