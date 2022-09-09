Nintendo Direct is Reportedly Delayed Due to the death of the Queen

The upcoming Nintendo Direct, which is rumored to take place next week, is reportedly being postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. It is said that the decision was made directly from Nintendo headquarters in Tokyo, and this means that fans now have a little more time to wait for new official news about the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

According to previous reports, the release of Nintendo Direct was originally scheduled for next week. Although the company most often holds its video broadcasts on Wednesdays, this particular Direct could take place as early as Monday due to its proximity to this year’s Tokyo Game Show. Insiders have previously stated that the September premiere will largely or exclusively revolve around the next installment of The Legend of Zelda franchise. Among other things, Nintendo is expected to unveil the official name of Breath of the Wild 2 at the event.

According to Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb, the decision to postpone the next launch of Nintendo Direct has not yet been passed on to the company’s distributors. Nintendo is only publicly planning its live broadcasts for a day or two, so the fact that it hasn’t announced its next Direct yet means that this supposed postponement is unlikely to ever be officially confirmed, even if the report is accurate.

In itself, this step may seem unusual, given the unrelated nature of the two events, but Japanese game publishers already have experience of moving their ads due to national and international events. Two years ago, Sony reportedly postponed the presentation of the PlayStation 5 due to the death of George Floyd. Although the postponement occurred before the event was officially announced, so it was never official, shortly thereafter the company publicly expressed support for the emerging Black Lives Matter movement.

In addition, Tuesday marked four years since the next Nintendo Direct was postponed due to the 2018 earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan. In this case, Nintendo postponed the already announced event for another week. If this decision is a sign that the industry giant still has to host the next live broadcast before the end of this month.

The situation is potentially complicated in light of the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2022, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, September 15. Assuming the next Direct wasn’t supposed to be focused solely on the Breath of the Wild sequel, and given Nintendo’s originally stated broadcast schedule, some Switch publishers may have to make changes to their TGS lineups. Nintendo itself, however, was not going to attend the trade show held in its hometown for the second year in a row, so the content of the next Direct is unlikely to change regardless of the time of its holding.