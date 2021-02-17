Nintendo Direct games may have leaked; Ninja Gaiden

Reddit user PracticalBrush12 posted on the forum this Wednesday afternoon (17) the alleged list of games that will appear on Nintendo Direct today at 7pm, which would have a new Ninja Gaiden (or franchise games returning on the console), remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Fall Guys and more on the Switch.

In the past, the insider got a lot of information from Nintendo, such as news from Monster Hunter Rise, Pokémon Sword / Shield, Persona 5 Strikers and Smash Bros. Ultimate. According to him, here is the list of games that should appear on Nintendo Direct:

“Project Triangle Strategy, NeonWhite, SaGa Frontier, World’s End Club, Fall Guys, Legend Of Mana, Stubbs, No More Heroes 3, Mario Golf, Apex Legends, Ghosts and Goblins Resurrected, Tales from Borderlands, Ninja Gaiden, Miitopia, Samurai Warriors 5 “.

On another ResetEra thread, Daniel Ahmad (known as ZhugeEX and a very trusted industry insider) stated that the list is true. It is worth mentioning that everything is just rumors for now and, even if some guesses are correct, it does not mean that everyone is. In addition, the leaked user said there is still more to be announced than he revealed.

In the Reddit post, PracticalBrush12 replied to some comments, like that of Ninja Gaiden, saying that “all 3 will arrive”, which could be the Super Nintendo trilogy or the HD trilogy. In addition, the insider said that the list was put together based on things he heard recently and that he will not give dates for any of the games, as he is not sure about them.

Nintendo Direct takes place today at 7 pm and Voxel will broadcast the event from 6:30 pm on YouTube and Twitch!