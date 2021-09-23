Nintendo Direct For September 2021; Time And How To Watch Live Online

Nintendo Direct: We tell you how to follow the September Nintendo Direct live and streaming, where we will see upcoming games that will arrive on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo will hold today, on the night of Thursday to Friday, September 24, a Nintendo Direct focused on the next games that will arrive on Nintendo Switch. The Japanese company, in silence since that conference of E3 2021, returns to the load with a recurring format at this time during the last five years; generally to present the titles that its users will play between now and March. In the absence of knowing what they will surprise us with this time, we tell you the exact date of the event, the time in the main Spanish-speaking countries and other confirmed details of the broadcast.

Nintendo Direct September 2021: date, time and how to follow it live

The Nintendo Direct for this month of September 2021 is held at 00:00 (Spanish peninsular time) on Friday, September 24. That is, the night of this Thursday or the afternoon of the same if you read us from Latin America. We are talking about a 40-minute broadcast that will be “mainly dedicated to Nintendo Switch games that will be available this winter.” We all know that “mainly” does not imply that all the trailers and announcements will be focused on this fall and winter.

To follow the Nintendo Direct live, all you have to do is access the Nintendo Direct website or from the Nintendo Spain YouTube channel, which will offer the transmission with Spanish subtitles. Likewise, MeriStation will also offer this event live with a new episode of La Taberna from YouTube.