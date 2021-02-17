Nintendo Direct February 2021: time

We tell you at what time and how to watch the Nintendo Direct live online on February 17, 2021, where we will see news about Smash Bros. and Switch.

It’s here. Nintendo will celebrate this February 17 the first traditional Nintendo Direct, as we knew them in the past, since September 2019. It will be focused on Nintendo Switch and you can follow it live from MeriStation. We tell you everything we know about this long-awaited digital meeting and how to watch it online from home tonight; or this afternoon, if you read us from Latin America.

Nintendo Direct is back: date, time and details

The Nintendo Direct of this February 17, 2021 will begin at 23:00 (Spanish peninsular time) and will last “about 50 minutes”. It won’t be exactly short, however, and we already have a name confirmed by the Kyoto company: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Masahiro Sakurai’s fighting game will offer us news; remains to be seen of what kind. For the rest, it is also confirmed that this Nintendo Direct will focus on video games that will be released on Nintendo Switch throughout the first half of 2021; the period from January to June 30, 2021.

To see the Nintendo Direct for this month of February in strict direct, online and in Spanish, you just have to stay here, because the window below will allow you to follow it second by second from YouTube. Nintendo will broadcast it both on its website and from its Nintendo Spain YouTube channel.

Next, we leave you a breakdown with the broadcast schedule in all Spanish-speaking time zones. And you, what ads do you think will be shown during the Nintendo Direct? Will we have a new Mario Golf, for example? What about a new Kirby? The 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda takes place this weekend …

What time is the Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch worldwide?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 11:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 10:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 7:00 p.m.

Chile: at 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 5:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 4:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 5:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 4:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 5:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 2:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 4:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 4:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 4:00 p.m.

Panama: at 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Peru: at 5:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 6:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 6:00 p.m.