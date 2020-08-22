Nintendo Direct, check the date of the next episode

Nintendo fans have long gone dry on announcements and surprises, watching Microsoft and Sony indulge in next-gen news this year.

The long fast may soon end, as a new Nintendo Direct is slated for next week.

We had previously reported on this hypothesis, but now we have authoritative confirmation that comes from VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb.

Grubb, a reliable source for this summer’s leaks, has in fact indicated a precise date for the next Nintendo Direct in a recent podcast.

“I’ve heard a few things and I think there is a strong possibility that there is a Nintendo Direct next week, Friday 28. This is the date I heard,” explained the reporter.

In addition, he expressed doubts about the type of Direct that would be on the horizon, since it may not be a Partner Showcase like the previous one but a general one.

“There is a general Direct coming up, that’s for sure”, but it is not clear if it will already be next week or there will be more to wait.

The last appointment with the column was intended for third-party games, with a new trailer of Shin Megami Tensei V to close an event that did not particularly leave its mark.

An Indie World was held only a few days ago and has reserved multiple news, although none have involved triple-A productions.



