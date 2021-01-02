Nintendo denies project, former President Reggie reveals

Former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime remains active in his retirement, especially with frequent participation on his Talking Games With Reggie & Howard podcast. This project features conversations between people in the gaming industry as a way to raise funds for the New York Videogame Critics Circle, a non-profit organization

During episodes of this podcast, it is common to hear unpublished stories from Reggie about the time he worked with Nintendo. The most recent one he told involves an unconventional meeting with Kanye West. According to Fils-Aime, the musician appeared at the Nintendo booth many years ago during an E3, where he ended up spending time with Shigeru Miyamoto and then asked for a meeting with Reggie himself.

The two met at one of West’s California offices, where he revealed to Reggie that he was considering experimenting with game content and wanted to work with Nintendo. As the company already had many projects under development, Reggie had to find a polite way to refuse the partnership.

He went on to mention that Nintendo always demands a lot from its partners and that West probably wouldn’t want that kind of requirement when carrying out the project together. To Reggie’s surprise, the musician replied that that was exactly why he wanted to work with Nintendo, to have that level of quality in his game.

Although the idea never got off the ground, the former Nintendo chief admits that he could see that Kanye West seemed very passionate about the subject. Who knows, we may not see any evidence of this game ever. Comment on what you think this partnership would have done if it had gone forward!



