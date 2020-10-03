Nintendo denies joy-con drift is a problem

Attorneys for consumers who have sued Nintendo over Nintendo Switch controller failures relate what they are being told.

Nintendo is facing a class action lawsuit in the United States over the problems of the Nintendo Switch joy-con, which after a while can begin to fail. The lawsuit, filed in 2019 and moving forward, caused the president of the company to apologize for this situation, but apparently, the lawyers of the consumers who have sued the company are finding that Nintendo denies the major, and he does not believe that we are facing a generalized case of failures.

“It is not a real problem or one that has caused any inconvenience.” These are the words with which Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith (CSK & D) explains to their clients that the plaintiff does not agree with the accusation. In fact, said law firm asks its users to send a 90-second video in order to demonstrate that it is a generalized affectation. “We are working on a montage of clips from Switch users to show the joy-con drift problems they are experiencing,” the email read.

“With the aim of demonstrating these problems and how they affect users, it would be very useful for the case if you could send us a video of 90 seconds or less describing the experience with the joy-con”, they add. Now the firm is collecting evidence to continue with the judicial process.



