Nintendo Confirms That It Will Launch ‘Many’ Games In 2021

Nintendo: Switch owners can prepare as Nintendo plans to launch “many” games for the platform in 2021. In a document sent to investors, the company’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, commented on the company’s plans for the current fiscal year.

The Nintendo executive said more games will start arriving for the Nintendo Switch in the coming months, which should help boost console audiences. The company expects the new titles to attract the attention of an audience that is not yet on the platform, boosting console sales.

The president of the Japanese giant revealed that the company had record numbers at the beginning of last year because of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The positive pace remained on the Switch until the end of the year, when the platform reached a new peak for active players.

The company points out that it started the fiscal year 2021 on a high because of Monster Hunter Rise, released by Capcom in March on Switch. Nintendo believes the game has helped to maintain positive sales as the company prepares for future releases.

New Nintendo games in 2021

Nintendo releases made especially for the Switch in 2021 have already started. In late April, the company launched for the New Pokémon Snap console, which is available for R $ 299 in the company’s digital store.

The company’s new games calendar also includes Mario Golf: Super Rush, which is scheduled for release on June 25. The company will also bring The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD to the Switch on July 16.

Nintendo is also working on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Revealed in February, the remake of the games of the fourth generation of pocket monsters does not have an arrival window, but is scheduled for 2021.

It is worth remembering that Nintendo confirmed its presence at E3 2021 and should reveal news for the Switch during the games fair. The event takes place digitally between 12 and 15 June.