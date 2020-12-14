Nintendo confirms Indie World Showcase for tomorrow

Nintendo revealed on Monday (14) that the next Indie World Showcase will be broadcast tomorrow, bringing more news about the independent games universe to the hybrid, such as game updates and first-hand revelations.

According to the company, the transmission of the most recent Indie World Showcase is scheduled to start at 2 pm (Brasília time) and will have a duration of 15 minutes, being able to be followed directly by the publisher’s official channel on YouTube.

What are your expectations for the new Nintendo event? Leave your answer in the comments.



