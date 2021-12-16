Nintendo Closes The Year With Indie Gaming Event For Switch

Nintendo: Last Wednesday was a day for fans of independent games to revel in everything that Big N will release in 2021 and 2022 for its hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch. It was probably the company’s last presentation of the year, showing several titles that can also be seen in the following video.

Sea of ​​Stars

Sea of ​​Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the great classics and set in the same universe as The Messenger. The title tells the story of two Sons of the Solstice who combine the powers of the Sun and Moon to invoke eclipse magic, the only power capable of defeating the monstrous creations of an evil alchemist known as the Flashmancer. The game has a soundtrack created by Yasunori Mitisuda, one of those responsible for the legendary Chrono Trigger. The game will debut at the end of 2022.

Aliisha

A 3D adventure game with twin sisters controlled differently using the Joycons (or Pro Controller) or Switch’s touchscreen. Much like in It Takes Two, players must work together to uncover the secrets hidden in the depths of a mysterious temple. The game will arrive in the fall of 2022.