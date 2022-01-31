Nintendo: Channel Receives 1,300 Copyright Notices From The Company

Nintendo: The Japanese giant Nintendo has continued the process of removing entire soundtracks of games from the company unofficially published on YouTube.

The user channel GilvaSunner, with more than 460,000 subscribers, received about 1,300 copyright content blocking notices from the company — all from Nintendo and related to the music of its franchises.

The following titles had their content removed from the channel (and probably disappeared or should disappear from other profiles that also made similar posts):

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Super Smash Bros. melee

Super Smash Bros. brawl

Yoshi’s Island

Super Mario Land

Super Mario Galaxy

Super Mario World

New Super Mario Bros.

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team

Mario 3D World

Luigi’s Mansion

Mario & Luigi Bowser’s Inside Story

Kid Icarus Uprising

Kirby’s Dream Land

Kirby Triple Deluxe

GilvaSunner has already had problems with Nintendo since 2019, when the first notices of copyright infringement were sent by the company, which forced him to remove several of the videos from the air. The same happened in December 2020 and again now earlier this year.

According to the user, the channel is not monetized, that is, it does not generate any revenue based on the videos. In addition, he has already stated that he understands the company’s legal actions and accepts all requests made.

At least for now, several of the tracks published in the profile are not officially available on streaming platforms.