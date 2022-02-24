Nintendo buys SRD Co., Which Worked On Early Zelda And Mario

Nintendo announced on Thursday (24) the purchase of developer SRD Co., a developer that has helped program titles since the NES such as Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda and more recently Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

SRD Co., whose headquarters are located in Tokyo, has been working with Nintendo for nearly 40 years. The deal to make the company a Big N first-party is not expected to close until April 1, 2022, however.

In the document in which the deal was made public, Nintendo explained that the acquisition will serve to strengthen SRD’s management and “ensure the availability of resources for software development”.

The owner of the Mario franchise, Zelda and others also pointed out that the business should improve efficiency in the development of games and that the move will have a small result in the finances of the brand.

The last purchase of a studio by Nintendo had happened last year. In January 2021, she announced the integration of Next Level Games, the Canadian company that was responsible for games like Luigi’s Mansion 3.