Nintendo buys producer of Luigi’s Mansion 3

Expanding its number of partner studios, Nintendo announced that it is fully acquiring Next Level Games, the company responsible for the production of Luigi’s Mansion 3. The negotiation is already underway and depends only on the approval of shareholders.

It is worth mentioning that until then Next Level Games was considered a secondary studio of Nintendo – and although at this stage it only develops games for Mario’s house, transforming it into a primary partner “facilitates dialogue to make improvements and speed up the process game development ”.

In addition to Luigi’s Mansion 3, the company was also responsible for working on games like Metroid Prime: Federation, Super Mario Strikes, Mario Strikers Charged, Punch-Out !! and Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon.